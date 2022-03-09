NewscastStudio’s Broadcast Production Awards honors the best in creative production and technical achievement across news, sports and entertainment.

Explore This Year's Winners

Set Design

Lighting Design

Music

Branding & Motion Design

Production & Engineering

About the Awards

Copyright © 2003-2022 NewscastStudio, an HD Media Ventures LLC company. All rights reserved. Broadcast Production Award, Set of the Year and related marks and trade dress are marks of NewscastStudio.

Copyright Disclaimer | Copyright and Trademark Information | Terms of Service | Privacy & Cookie Policy